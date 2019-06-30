Janet Mbugua, Hubby Quell Break-up Rumours With This Cute Picture

Renowned media personality Janet Mbugua’s marriage with Eddie Ndichu has been the talk of town for the past few days.

Hawk-eyed netizens were keen to notice that Janet had edited out ‘wife’ from her bio, retaining just “mum of two” on her Instagram page.

Some blogs said Janet had unfollowed Ndichu. However, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report that the couple is still following each other.

This, coupled with other past failed expectations, for some reason convinced them that the couple’s marriage was on its death bed.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, Ndichu, with an apparent aim of quelling the rumors, posted a half picture of him and his wife having a good time.

The two, flaunted their wedding rings and brand new watches they had just purchased.

In his caption, Ndichu mentioned how he was having a good time with his wife over the weekend.

His fans were quick to ask if the couple was doing well judging from recent blog posts.

For reasons best known to him, he didn’t reply to any.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 in an invite only wedding held at the picturesque Chaka Ranch in Nyeri.

They welcomed their first born Son Huru in 2016.

Their second born,Mali, was born in September 2018.

Ndichu then shared the good news with social media fans saying, “Mali.Mwaura.Ndichu 1.42PM 17.09.2018 weighing in at 3.8KG. We thank God for you my son and His favour in our lives! #ParentsAgain #Humbled #thankful #Blessed.”

