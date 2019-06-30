KPL Transfer: Gor Mahia Sign Rwandan Midfielder Djabel Imanishimwe

Gor Mahia FC have secured a move for Rayon Sports FC’s skipper, Djabel Imanishimwe for $30,000 (Ksh3 million).

The Rwandese giants made the announcement through their official twitter handle, while thanking the midfielder for the five years of service and loyalty to the club.

The creative midfielder was born on May 10, 1998 in Kiramuruzi, Gatsibo District in Eastern Province of Rwanda and spent his academic years in high school courtesy of football scholarship.

Read: Gor Mahia Rob Sony Sugar Of Coach Patrick Odhiambo

While in St. Patrick Secondary School of Kigali’s, he was scouted by Isonza FC but was later released. The 21-year old joined Ecole Secondaire Espanya of Nyanza before sealing a big move to Rwandan champions.

He has scored 29 goals, assisting 53 times for the Stade Regional Nyamirambo based side. He leaves the club having won four major titles.

The attacking midfielder is said to be Francis Kahata’s replacement after the Kenyan international expressed his desire to leave the club at the end of the season. Imanishimwe’s fee is $10,000 (Ksh1 million) short of the one used to sign compatriot, Jacquese Tuyisenge at K’Ogalo.