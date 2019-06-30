Four Suspects Arrested For Stealing Guns In Nandi AP Camp As Officers Watched Man-U Match

Police have arrested four people suspected for stealing guns from an Administration Police camp in Nandi South.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), three firearms and several ammunitions, were recovered on Saturday evening.

The main suspect, Fredrick Khamisi Shivanda, led detectives to the arrest of one of his accomplices Gladys Chao after being interrogated.

The two took the officers to an unoccupied house in Langas where a gun and bullets were found.

Detectives later managed to arrest Josphat Kinyanjui and Stephen Njoroge during the operation and recovered two other guns buried in a farm.

“The two other suspects Kinyanjui and Njoroge were arrested in Langas in connection with the stolen G3 rifles,” said DCI.

The guns were stolen on April 16 when officers manning the station had stepped out to watch the UEFA champions league match between Manchester United and Barcelona.

Upon returning to the station from the market centre, the officers were shocked to find the station’s armory, which acts as a storage for the guns, broken.

“On entering the house, they found the steel box [which contained the guns and ammunition] was also broken into,” reads a statement by Corporal Rodgers Masiwa, who filed a report at Kobujoi Police Station at 1am.

The officers discovered that three rifles with magazines of 20 rounds of ammunition each were missing.

The robbers are said to have left behind two magazines with 20 and 17 rounds of ammunition each.

“Three rifles: G3 FMP 77095029, G3 FMP 7709443 and G3 A3 F91879 each with a magazine of 20 rounds of ammunition of 7.62mm [were found] missing, with 17 and 20 rounds [of ammunition] left behind,” Masiwa said.

