Four Family Members Killed In Makindu Road Grisly Accident

Four family members died on Saturday evening following a tragic accident at Makindu on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

According to reports, the vehicle they were traveling in crushed head-on into an oncoming truck.

The four, a man, his girlfriend, their four-month-old daughter, and his sister-in-law, were reportedly travelling back from a popular entertainment joint on the outskirts of Makindu town.

Makindu Traffic Commandant, James Rasungu confirmed the accident saying two occupants in the truck escaped unhurt.

“The car was overtaking another vehicle when the accident occurred. None of the occupants of the car survived the accident,” Mr Rasungu told the press.

The accident occurred at the spot where a police Land Cruiser transporting remandees from Mtito Andei Police Station to Makindu Law Courts overturned and killed a woman on the spot on Friday.

An unknown number of police officers from Mtito Andei police station were among those injured.

The accident is reported to have been caused by a tyre burst a few kilometers to Makindu town.

