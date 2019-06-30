in NEWS

Eight Arrested For Operating Suspected Illegal Brewery In Dandora

Eight people were arrested on Saturday night after they were busted operating a suspected illegal brewery in Dandora area, Nairobi.

The suspects,Stephen Wambugu, David Chui, Salome Wanjiru, Wilikister Kemunto, John Mwangi, Daniel Maigwa, Zacharia Macharia and Peter Maina were arrested by detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested following a tip-off from concerned members of the public.

During the raid, several assorted boxes of Star spirit, Blue Ice Vodka, empty plastics and Kenya Revenue Authority Corporate stickers were confiscated.

Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of the plant who is still at large.

The suspects are being held in police custody pending arraignment.

Wycliffe

