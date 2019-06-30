DP Ruto Unsuccessfully Defended Me Before My Sacking – Ex CS Rashid Echesa [Video]

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has come out to defend Deputy President William Ruto over his sacking In March.

Speaking on Saturday during a thanksgiving service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Mumias, Kakamega County, Echesa said the DP had unsuccessfully defended him days before he was fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Echesa, who recently ditched the DP to support Musalia Mudavadi for his 2022 presidential bid, went ahead to mention that some people didn’t want him at the docket so they championed for his humiliating exit.

“There was some drama and I know that the DP fought for me but the conmen had their way. Anyway, we leave it to God,” said Echesa.

Echesa was fired on March 1 and replaced by Ambassador Amina Mohammed, who by the time was Education minister.

He served at the Sports and Heritage docket for one year, a month and two days, having been appointed by President Kenyatta on January 26, 2018.

Days before his sacking, Echesa, who once served as an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader in Kakamega, had his share of miseries.

He had been mentioned in a number of cases that might have pushed President Kenyatta to dismiss him.

Money laundering claims were on his neck few days before his tenure came to an abrupt end.

It is alleged that the house in Ruiru where over fake Ksh32 billion in different currencies and gold was found belonged to him. He denied the claims.

Also, the President had warned some CSs from politicking and Echesa, who was a fierce critic of opposition Chief Raila Odinga, was believed to be one of the targets.

Recently, he was arrested alongside Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala for allegedly being behind notorious Matungu killings.

However, the two were released after the office of the Directorate public Prosecution intervened for lack of sufficient evidence to nail the two.

He has since sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti as well as the DPP Noordin Haji citing harassment.

