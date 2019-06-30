AFCON Update – We Have No Choice But To Beat Kenya, Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse Declares

After losing their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Algeria 1-0, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has declared that they have no choice but to beat Kenya in their next assignment.

The two sides lock horns on Monday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt as they wrap up their final Group C matches.

So much will be at stake as both sides will be gunning for a spot in the round of 16. Kenya will need at least a draw to be sure of progression, while Senegal, who are ranked first in Africa will be out to make a statement after losing to the Fennecs of Algeria.

Speaking ahead of the match scheduled to kick-off at 10.00pm Kenyan time, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said he is confident that his team will beat Harambee Stars.

“We have no choice but to beat Kenya…obviously we have players who are injured but there are some who are coming into the squad,” the former Senegalese international said.

He blamed the referee for the loss against Algeria, saying his performance was “catastrophic.”

“The referee was catastrophic when we played Algeria, if i said some things about his performance I would be suspended for life,” he said.

Cisse told the Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne to mind his business after the Frenchman questioned the mentality of his players.

“The coach should mind his business and not bother himself with the mentality of Senegalese players.”

“ We have been at the World Cup and are the top ranked team but they just have to concentrate on their affairs,” he said.

Kenya and Senegal last met at this level during the 2004 AFCON in Egypt when the Teranga Lions won 3-0.

