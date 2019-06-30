800Kgs Of Zebra Meat Nabbed At Burma Market, 15 Traders Arrested

15 traders at the Burma market were arrested on Friday by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials for being in possession of 800kg of Zebra meat.

The meat was being sold to members of the public in disguise of beef, according to officials.

The traders were seen making away with a zebra at Portland Farm in Athi River, Machakos, which forced the KWS officials to trail them.

“KWS teams in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies pursued the suspects involved in the poaching incidents, ” KWS said in a statement.

According to media reports, the outlet that was selling the game meat did not have a permit to engage in the business.

The traders risk a jail term of not less than three years for being in possession and selling game meat.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

