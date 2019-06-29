Zari Hassan Congratulates Tanasha On Pregnancy As She Questions Her Priorities (Video)

South Africa based socialite cum businesswoman Zari Hassan is in Kenya for the weekend.

She and singer Akothee are planning a women’s conference.

The two engaged their Instagram fans and while Zari was on, a lot of her followers brought up Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

Some commented about her pregnancy which is yet to be announced.

The mother of five and Diamond’s ex, offered the Radio queen a piece of advice concerning the Kanyaga hitmaker.

The Brooklyn College director congratulated Tanasha but wondered whether she (Tanasha) has enough money to raise a child on her own seeing as he (Diamond) is a deadbeat father with three other children.

Zari also questioned the NRG radio host’s priorities.

Still on Insta, Zari announced that she will be exchanging nuptials with her best friend, Mr M alias King Bae on Nelson Mandela day.

This we understand is on July 18.

While describing King Bae to her fans, Zari noted that he is really good with her children especially her three older sons who now have girlfriends.

She has in the past gushed about him not only being her “f***mate” but her best friend and protector.

Meanwhile, on July 7 Diamond will be hosting a “larger than life” party for his pregnant girlfriend.

