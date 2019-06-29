Victor Wanyama Treats Harambee Stars To Dinner As Date With Senegal Approaches (Photos)

Kenya next face Senegal in their final Group C match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

Ahead of the crunch tie which they must atleast draw to progress to the round of 16, skipper Victor Wanyama treated his teammates to a sumptuous dinner on Friday night.

The aim was to foster unity and above all appreciate them for the well worked 3-2 win over neighbors Tanzania on Thursday. The win gave the Harambee Stars hope of reaching the next round after losing 2-0 to Algeria in their opening match.

