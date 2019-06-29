Rowdy Youths Force CS Kiunjuri To Cut Short Nyeri Project Launch (Video)

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was forced to cut short the launch of Ria-Mukurwe Irrigation Scheme, valued at Sh261 million.

According to the Nation, the minister was interrupted by rowdy youths from the Tanga Tanga movement and others from the Kieleweke group supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The chaos forced Kiunjuri to make a short speech before storming out of the meeting.



There was heavy police presence as they tried to calm the crowd.

A section of Nyeri residents was before the launch displeased with the project.

Also present was Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who is said to have arrived in the company of rowdy boda boda riders.

