Meet Robert Burale’s ‘Twin’ Brother Who Has Kenyan Women Talking 

Celebrity pastor and Life Coach has caused a frenzy online after sharing images of his meet up with his look-alike ‘twin’ for the first time.

Burale and his lookalike brother, Male Fashion Geek as he is known on Instagram had reportedly never met and it was their first time having a physical meetup.

He, however, informed his followers that the two have been chatting for months via social media before they opted to plan a meetup.

Burale wrote“With my brother @malefashiongeek…The Lord is gracious. We met on Instagram then the good Lord orchestrated this meeting. Either he is Kenyan or I am Jamaican”.

In response to Burale’s post, his ‘twin’ stated: “My brother, it was such a great honor meeting up in person. God is definitely gracious and faithful. It’s an amazing feeling bro! I’m humbled and appreciative of your act of kindness. Love ya bro!!”

Read: My Brief Marriage Makes Me The Man of Your Dreams; Robert Burale

Their striking resemblance got many netizens wondering how they are not blood-brothers.

Additionally, ‘thirsty’ ladies were haste to inquire from the coach on whether his ‘twin’ is single and if he can link them up.

One Muthoni Mbai asked: “And who among the two of you is single and searching…… Asking for girlchild.”

Radio host Mwalimu Rachael stated: “JEHOVAH!!! Dabo dabo portion! Pass my greetings!😘😘 Also, does he want a radio show? We know you have one sooo let me have that one. 😂😂🤣🤣”

Other Kenyans were quick to liken their case to the recent ‘Kakamega Twins’ saga that saw two girls separated at birth reunited after 19 years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu