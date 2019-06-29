Skeleton Of Rita Awuor Found In A Forest In Germany Months After Going Missing

The skeleton of a Kenyan woman living in Germany has been found.

Rita Awuor Ojunge was reported missing in April after she failed to return to an asylum shelter in Höhenleipisch where she lived with her husband and two children.

Ms Ojunge, 32, was last seen dropping off the children at a neighbour’s home, as was norm.

According to her sister, Carolyne Atieno, the deceased’s remains were found in a forest in Brandenburg.

“Police in South Brandenburg released a press statement to confirm that, remains found in a forest after a DNA match those of Rita Awuor Ojunge who has been missing,” she wrote on Facebook.

The skeleton was found in mid June but it was not clear to whom it belonged.

It was handed over to legal medicine for review and DNA analysis.

The cause of death, we understand, is yet to be known.

Police are however looking into the matter.

On the material day, Ms Otieno mentioned, there was no cause for alarm.

“Her Family kindly and desperately request your help in finding her whereabouts. She was last heard from on 5th April 2019 from Germany where she lives, with no cause for alarm but since then cannot be traced,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu