Nanok Speaks On Future Plans After ODM Stripped Him Vice Chair Position

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has affirmed that despite being unceremoniously stripped of his position in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, he will remain put in it.

Speaking to Daily Nation, the county boss noted that he will continue to serve his people until his term ends then he will map his future.

He told: “I will remain a member of the party and continue to serve Turkana as an ODM governor till my term (ends) in 2022.”

However, he accused the party leadership of sidelining people from Turkana despite their overwhelming support during the 2017 general election.

Nanok went ahead to fault the manner through which the party ejected him from his position.

He exclaimed: “ODM can do what it wants, including using the old Kanu tactics of the 70s to 90s, but it must not breach its constitution.

“If ODM claims to be a democratic party, it must strictly follow the process of removal of an official and election of a replacement, the officer being removed should be summoned and given the opportunity to explain himself.

“The NEC is then supposed to deliberate and recommend removal to the National Governing Council,” he further added.

The party reached the decision during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nakuru on Thursday.

During the meeting led by party leader Raila Odinga, the ODM announced that the decision was reached unanimously.

The resolution to have him ejected was reached over claims that the governor had quit the party after he (Nanok) publicly announced his support DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Nanok was replaced with Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukia.

