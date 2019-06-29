Mwashirima Kapombe Excites Netizens As She Gets Down To Diamond’s ‘Kanyaga’ Tune (Video)

Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor Mwashirima Kapombe on Friday excited Kenyans online as she got down to Diamond Platnumz’s hit song Kanyaga.

Kapombe, together with two of her guests, danced to the song which was playing in the background.

In a video which she shared on social media, the celebrated anchor could be seen showing off her impressive dance moves.

She is claimed to have been celebrating Harambee Stars win over Tanzania with her two guests in the studio.

“In the Studio with my teachers. Even when the day is long, they don’t stop making me happy. It was a must I wait for them so that we celebrate Harambee Stars together,” Kapombe tweeted.

Hawa walimu hawa… hata siku ikiwa ndefu, hawakosi kunichangamsha #longalonga lazima ningewangoja tufurahie #HarambeeStars pamoja pic.twitter.com/PMaKL668iI — Mashirima Kapombe (@MKapombe) June 28, 2019

Kenya, helped by a Michael Olunga’s brace, twice came from behind to beat their East African neighbor, Tanzania (3-2) on Thursday.

It was her second-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations editions that she has participated in.

Netizens were quick to applaud her for her dance moves.

Here are some of their reactions:

You can really dance…hehe the facial expressions win — Sir Dickson mm (@SirMagomere) June 29, 2019

After Tanzania were demolished by olunga'big man'. — Joe Joseph (@JoeJose55402808) June 29, 2019

