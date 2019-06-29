in ENTERTAINMENT

Mwashirima Kapombe Excites Netizens As She Gets Down To Diamond’s ‘Kanyaga’ Tune (Video)

189 Views

/Courtesy

Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor Mwashirima Kapombe on Friday excited Kenyans online as she got down to Diamond Platnumz’s hit song Kanyaga.

Kapombe, together with two of her guests, danced to the song which was playing in the background.

In a video which she shared on social media, the celebrated anchor could be seen showing off her impressive dance moves.

She is claimed to have been celebrating Harambee Stars win over Tanzania with her two guests in the studio.

“In the Studio with my teachers. Even when the day is long, they don’t stop making me happy. It was a must I wait for them so that we celebrate Harambee Stars together,” Kapombe tweeted.

Kenya, helped by a Michael Olunga’s brace, twice came from behind to beat their East African neighbor, Tanzania (3-2) on Thursday.

It was her second-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations editions that she has participated in.

Netizens were quick to applaud her for her dance moves.

Here are some of their reactions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

zari, tanasha

Zari Hassan Congratulates Tanasha On Pregnancy As She Questions Her Priorities (Video)
ISABELLA KITURI

K24’s Isabella Kituri Welcomes Second Born Days After False Labour Scare On Live TV (Video)