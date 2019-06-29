Kamene Goro Shares Her Frustrations With Fans Following NRG Radio Suit (Video)

It is no secret that the Kevin Mulei owned NRG Radio has dragged it’s former employees, Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe, to court.

Kamene and Kibe are all set to join the Kiss 100 FM family starting this Monday, July 1 but the suit might be a hindrance.

Taking to social media, a stressed out Kamene expressed her disappointment in the people she once worked for and considered friends.

It has been a pretty tough couple of days from let’s say Thursday. I did not see any of this coming. I’m like where is the humanity?

So, you know I’ve been taken to court. It’s now public knowledge. I think all of you guys have seen the story. An injunction has been slapped on me. I’m not supposed to go on air. So what guys? How am I supposed to work? Where do I get my living from? My career. my future,” she said in the sixty second video shared on Instagram.

Sources intimated that the duo were in breach of their non-compete. Apparently, Kamene and Kibe only gave their then employer a three day notice hence violating terms of employment.

“They woke up one day and told management that they were leaving. They informed the company of their leaving on a Tuesday and left three days later. Their notice was supposed to be one month,” a source is quoted by Edaily.

The source further divulged that the situation could get ugly as the duo was supposed to give their former employer sometime to reorganize their house.

“The non-compete details that the two would have spent sometime off-air to give the station some time to reorganize their strategy and look for replacements,” the source revealed.

