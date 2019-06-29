in ENTERTAINMENT

K24’s Isabella Kituri Welcomes Second Born Days After False Labour Scare On Live TV (Video)

ISABELLA KITURI
K24 TV's Isabella Kituri. [Courtesy]

K24 Tv’s Swahili news anchor Isabella Kituri is a mother of two.

The journo introduced her daughter via Instagram noting that she already loves the “Baby Shark” song that’s popular with kids.

“Now I know what Baby Shark song is all about. She loves it already!!!” she captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Now I know what Baby Shark song is all about 😂😂💖💖. She loves it already!!!

A post shared by Isabella Kituri (@i_am_isabella_kituri) on

Last week, Isabella experienced false labour pains during the 7 pm bulletin.

Her co-anchor Franklin Wambugu was forced to take a short commercial break.

The now mother of two did however complete the bulletin and later explained that it was not yet time.

“Nkt!This crazy guy called Braxton Hicks… visits pregger mums as a falsified labour agent… Franklin Wambugu was ready to wheelbarrow me out of the studio,” she wrote on social media.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

