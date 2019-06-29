Dubai Sheikh Allegedly Conned By Kenyan Gold Scammers Suffers Blow As Wife Flees With His Ksh3 Billion

Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid who was allegedly conned by Kenyan gold scammers has suffered another blow as his wife has reportedly fled with his Ksh3.6 billion.

According to The Sun publication, Princess Haya Al Hussein, 45, is reported to have sought the help of a German diplomat to stage the heist and flee the Kingdom.

She is claimed to have been out of public limelight since February and she is further alleged to have filed for divorce from her husband after being granted asylum in Germany.

The publication notes that Princes Haya made away with her son Zayed, 7, and daughter Al Jalila, 11.

The ruler has rebuked the Princess’ move accusing her of “betrayal” and pointing out he was ready to dump her to whoever he will come across.

“Go to whom you get busy with!!!!!?” the billionaire ruler is quoted to have posted on his Instagram page

The ugly turn of events at the Arabian palace has not only strained the relationship between the Sheikh and his wife but also sparked a diplomatic row between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany.

The Sheikh is reported to have ordered authorities in Berlin to return the Princess and his two children back to UAE but the directive has not been adhered to.

Princess Haya is noted to have gotten married to the Sheikh in 2004.

This blow comes barely a month after the royal family accused some top Kenyan leaders and businessmen of defrauding him millions through a fake gold syndicate.

The case is still under investigations.

