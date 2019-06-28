It’s Official! Saumu Mbuvi, Loitiptip Planning Wedding Before Year End

Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip intends to marry Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mukami Mbuvi before the year 2019 lapses.

Speaking to the Nairobian, the legislator confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship with the mother of one. He did however denied being married.

According to Loitiptip, he was previously in a relationship with a police officer, Sophia Mohamed but ended things following disagreements over family, finance and career.

“I am in a serious relationship with Saumu and we are planning a lavish Islamic wedding whose date will be announced soon, probably towards the end of the year,” he said.

Saumu on her part explained that her boyfriend has never been married saying, “What is this I am seeing all over the media that my husband is married, yet I know he isn’t? I never heard of any wedding between him and any woman.”

He further denied being with Saumu for the popularity that comes with associating himself with the Mbuvis.

“I made my way into politics through the support of Lamu electorate. Sonko is a good friend and I stand by him in his political ambitions,” he continued.

Their relationship came to the limelight earlier on in the month after a group of nine men attacked the senator outside Memphis Lounge along Thika Road.

He was in the company of Ms Mbuvi who sustained an injury on her hand as she tried to shield him.

The altercation first started in the lounge when a man Saumu described as “short and brown” followed her into the lavatories. It is then that Loitiptip tried defending her.

He was admitted at Aga Khan hospital with head injuries but has since made a full recovery and was on vacation with Saumu in Zanzibar.

