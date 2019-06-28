Safaricom Subscribers Take Advantage Of Systems Glitch, Purchase Data Bundles At No Cost

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom on Friday experienced a systems glitch that saw Kenyans acquire data bundles for free.

Kenyans purchased the “Safaricom Platinum” bundle that lasts a month. Subscribers purchased data bundles and call minutes without airtime.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that subscribers also purchased the Giga Bundle at no cost. For as low as just one bonga point, a customer could buy the Sh10,000 package which offers 100 international call minutes, 1,500 minutes and 40gb of data.

Safaricom has over the years been accused of ripping off Kenyans.

Here are some of the comments:

#Safaricom Thank You Safaricom 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — LEAH CHEGEH (@LEAHCHEGEH) June 28, 2019

Maze kuna club naweza lipa drinks na either minutes ama Mbs?😂😂😂 Is too much!!#safaricom — Dennis Wachai (@Dennis_Wachai) June 28, 2019

Weuh for the first time I can say that I have regained a part of what #safaricom has stolen from me

May this happen again in the near future… — Symphrose Okinda (@OkindaSymphrose) June 28, 2019

Safaricom,,if we come together,,great things happen🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣if you know you know!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you prophet Awuor for the morning blessings #FridayMotivation #safaricom — Ras BOBO SHANTI (@RotichElisha) June 28, 2019

At 9:10am Safaricom got wind of the news and quickly took down the platinum offers.

Those who “illegally” acquired the bundles, the telco has said will be required to report to the nearest Safaricom outlet for guidance.

The company also noted that they would recover the monies from the customers’ M-Pesa balance.

