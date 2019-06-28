in NEWS

Safaricom Subscribers Take Advantage Of Systems Glitch, Purchase Data Bundles At No Cost

189 Views

safaricom
[Courtesy]

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom on Friday experienced a systems glitch that saw Kenyans acquire data bundles for free.

Kenyans purchased the “Safaricom Platinum” bundle that lasts a month. Subscribers purchased data bundles and call minutes without airtime.

Read: Safaricom’s Market Dominance Stifling Competition, Unhealthy For Industry Growth

Kahawa Tungu also understands that subscribers also purchased the Giga Bundle at no cost. For as low as just one bonga point, a customer could buy the Sh10,000 package which offers 100 international call minutes, 1,500 minutes and 40gb of data.

Safaricom has over the years been accused of ripping off Kenyans.

Here are some of the comments:

At 9:10am Safaricom got wind of the news and quickly took down the platinum offers.

Those who “illegally” acquired the bundles, the telco has said will be required to report to the nearest Safaricom outlet for guidance.

The company also noted that they would recover the monies from the customers’ M-Pesa balance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

ODM Strips Nanok Of Vice Chair Post For Associating With DP Ruto
olunga

AFCON – Olunga Stars For Kenya Against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars