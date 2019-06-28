Sabina Chege In Tears Again As Embrace Movement Visits Baby Pendo’s Home

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on Friday shed tears publicly during her visit to the late Baby Pendo’s home in Nyalenda slums, Kisumu County.

This is her second time shedding tears in public after her first cry in Murang’a last month.

Ms Chege was in the company of other Women Representatives under the umbrella of Embrace Movement who were visiting the late baby’s family during their Kisumu tour.

In a picture shared on social media, Ms Chege is seen wiping off tears, as they sat inside the house in a seemingly sombre mood.

Baby Pendo, a six-month-old infant died after anti-riot police unleashed brutal force on demonstrators who protested the 2017 presidential results.

Her parents narrated that she was hit on the head by police officers who stormed their house after they refused to open the door.

On June 13, the lawmaker shed tears again after being heckled during a public rally in her backyard.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Ms Chege was heard begging the crowd to listen to her. However, her plea fell on deaf ears as they kept chanting Deputy President William Ruto’s name.

“I swear if you were sent by somebody. I beseech you as your county mother, do not disrespect me in front of my guests,” she implored amidst tears.

It took the intervention of other female leaders who had attended the rally dubbed ‘Embrace’ for her to continue with her speech, uninterrupted.

