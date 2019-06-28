Parents With Fees Arrears To Be Listed On CRB – CS Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has warned parents who are deliberately refusing to pay fees arrears for their children of having their names referred to the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for listing.

Speaking on Thursday, the CS noted that some citizens are well-off but deliberately refuse to pay their fees arrears so that the children can access their certificates.

Magoha mentioned that an audit will be undertaken to identify cases where parents have genuine reasons for being unable to pay up or they will be listed on CRB.

Read:

The no-nonsense CS noted: “It is not true all certificates being held are for those students who cannot pay their school fees; there is a sizeable number who can afford to pay but have refused.

“If you are a teacher and you have never gone back to pay your fees arrears, then you should be reported to the CRB and get blacklisted,” the CS told legislators while appearing before them.

The Member of Parliament wants the government to implement an earlier policy that barred school heads from withholding KCSE certificates of students over unpaid fees.

Read also:

The National Assembly Education Committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, stated a majority of Form Four-leavers are missing out on career and employment opportunities in public institutions for lack of the KCSE certificates.

“Many suppliers are not paid because schools are broke due to the many arrears. Schools need the balances yet students have left. This must be addressed even if it means arrears should be waivered,” Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia noted, adding that schools are being weighed down by huge debts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu