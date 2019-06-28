ODM Strips Nanok Of Vice Chair Post For Associating With DP Ruto

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has stripped of Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok his position as party Vice Chairman.

The party reached the decision during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nakuru on Thursday.

During the meeting led by party leader Raila Odinga, the ODM announced that the decision was reached unanimously.

Read: ODM Wins Ksh4 Billion After 8-Year Court Battle With Parliament Over Arrears

Nanok, who has made several appearances with Deputy President William Ruto, will now be replaced by Loima Member of Parliament Jeremiah Lomorukai.

“Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM Party, the NEC has today unanimously resolved to replace H.E. Gov. Josphat Nanok as the party Vice Chairman with Loima MP Hon. Jeremiah Lomorukai, ” the ODM party wrote on its social media handles.

On May 14, when Dr Ruto made a three-day tour of Turkana County to launch projects, Nanok declared his support for the DP.

Also Read: Blow To ODM As Parties Tribunal Rules In Favor Of MP Aisha Jumwa

“As 14 governors from Rift Valley, we are working on a plan to fully support the Deputy President and form the next government because the whole country is focusing on Rift Valley to produce the next president. As Turkana people, we want to be part of that government. I will not accept to be outside government again,” he said.

The meeting was attended by, among others, party Chairman John Mbadi, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Senator James Orengo as well as Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Also Read:ODM Changes Tune On New Currency, Asks CBK To Review October 1 Deadline

During the meeting, whose climax is Friday, the party went through the report of the Taskforce on party primaries and how best the ODM party can improve nomination process which has in the past faced several challenges.

“The party members will give suggestions on the party position on the issue of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the way forward for Kenya, ” ODM added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu