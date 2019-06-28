NRG Radio Drags Kamene Goro, Kibe To Court Ahead Of Kiss FM Takeover

NRG Radio has allegedly dragged its ex employees; Michelle Kamene Goro and her co-host Andrew Kibe, to court.

The two who left the Kevin Mulei owned radio station on June 14 are set to take over the airwaves at Radio Africa’s Kiss 100 FM.

According to those privy to the goings-on, Kamene and Kibe are set to appear before the Employment and Labour Relations court on Friday, June 28.

Sources intimate that the duo were in breach of their non-compete. Apparently, Kamene and Kibe only gave their then employer a three day notice hence violating terms of employment.

“They woke up one day and told management that they were leaving. They informed the company of their leaving on a Tuesday and left three days later. Their notice was supposed to be one month,” a source is quoted by Edaily.

The source further divulged that the situation could ugly as the duo was supposed to give their former employer sometime to reorganize their house.

“The non-compete details that the two would have spent sometime off-air to give the station some time to reorganize their strategy and look for replacements,” the source reveals.

Speaking to Word Is earlier on in the week, Kibe who is fairly controversial especially on Facebook said that he is grateful for the opportunity to host the Kiss FM breakfast show.

“I am taken aback and I’m about to bring more f*cking business in the show.

I am also thankful to God for the opportunity — whoever god is, because I don’t know whether it is the god of Muslim, Christians or Indians — because he has made this happen,” he said.

Kamene has also asked her fans to make sure to tune in to the show for “an amplification of everything they have known us for.”

The show starts on Monday, July 1 from 6 – 10 am.

