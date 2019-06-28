Missing Elgeyo-Marakwet Teacher Found Dead Days After Senator Murkomen Raised Concerns

A teacher from Elgeyo Marakwet County who went missing on Wednesday has been found dead in Endebes, Tranzoia County.

The body of the Nabeki Primary School teacher was found in Chepchoina forest early on Friday morning.

According to Tranzoia County Police boss Ayub Ali, the body of the deceased was found hanging on a tree with a belt around his neck.

However, the police boss couldn’t immediately confirm if the teacher had committed suicide.

The deceased is reported to have told his colleague, a Mr Wilfred Korir, on the day he went missing that he was going to Kitale to seek medical attention but never returned home.

On Thursday, he called Korir telling him that he was stuck in a bushy area and that he couldn’t trace his way back home.

Ali said police have launched investigations to unravel the mystery behind the incident.

Earlier, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had raised concerns over his missing.

Murkomen said the victim had allegedly been abducted by unknown people.

“I am also informed he called expressing concerns about his life,” the senator claimed.

This was days after the senator lost his personal assistant who was found dead days after he went missing.

The body of Benson Kiptire, a former Kapyego MCA and neighbour to the deceased teacher, was found dumped in a thicket in Kamatira Forest, West Pokot County.

In a statement, Murkomen dismissed reports that Kiptire’s disappearance was not politically-instigated.

