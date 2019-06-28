CS Matiang’i Orders Unlicensed Gun-holders To Surrender Or Risk Being Considered Criminals

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed over 4000 unlicenced gun holders to surrender to police within the next seven days or be considered criminals.

According to the CS, the 4,407 people didn’t register their weapons during the recently concluded vetting exercise.

He said 9398 firearm holders were vetted during the exercise, that saw 1493 guns withdrawn and licenses cancelled.

Matiang’i also said after the conclusion of the vetting exercise, the government established that there were 33 registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

13 gun dealers had their licenses cancelled, as the government approved 20 others to be operating the business in the country.

However, the CS noted that the government has put on hold issuance of guns dealership for some time to first track the people holding the licenses but have not been vetted.

On his part, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the government has put in place strict measures to control firearm licensing.

“All private firearm holders will be expected to show their certificate of ownership wherever they go from August,” he said.

