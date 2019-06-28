Friends, Supporters Launch M-Changa Fund Drive For Blogger Robert Alai’s Legal Fees

Friends and fans of renowned blogger Robert Alai have started an online kitty to fundraise for the blogger who is currently serving a 14-day detention at Central Police station, Nairobi.

According to a team behind the initiative, the funds will cater for legal fees and other case expenditures.

Alai was arrested after he allegedly posted a gory picture of police officers who were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Wajir.

Sinkiyian Tobiko, the magistrate in Alai’s case dismissed the need for evidence while sending the blogger to detention, over alleged connections to terrorists.

The prosecution had requested for time to allow a team of forensic examiners go through the phones of Alai to figure out who shared the photos with him.

According to the prosecutor who handled the case, one Ms Angela, Robert Alai had some contacts with the terrorists in Somalia, but she never produced evidence to prove her case.

According to family members that spoke to this desk, Alai spends his days and nights in a secluded cell without basic facilities for basic survival, exposing him to health risks.

This desk also learns that the blogger has been blocked from reading any book or newspaper, that could keep him busy in the cells.

Just learnt Robert Alai is being held at Central Police Station. He has been sleeping on the floor for the last 10days. He has no access to clean toilet or even a mattress. His co-accused are held at the ATPU with access to warm water. Charles Owino, this is torture. UNACCEPTABLE pic.twitter.com/jjWxks12MK — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 27, 2019

Reports indicate that there were alleged orders from the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) director John Gachomo to mistreat, manhandle, abuse and deny Alai his basic rights.

Those willing to participate in the fund drive, can freely and securely do it through the Mchanga platform.

A detailed report will be released after completion of the exercise for accountability purposes.

Here is the link: https://secure.changa.co.ke/myweb/share/33971

Accepted modes of payments are Mpesa, Visa Master Card, PayPal and T-Kash by Telkom.

PAYBILL NUMBER: 891300

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 33971

