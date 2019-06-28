Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama Arrested Over Fraud

Lamu West Member of Parliament (MP) Stanley Muthama has been arrested over fraud.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the legislator was arrested on Thursday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He was arrested by the DCI detectives in connection to fraud.

The DCI detectives further noted that Mr Muthama will be charged on Friday in an Eldoret Court with Tax related Offences.

Read:

#LamuWest Member of Parliament(MP), the Honorable Stanley Muiruri Muthama was last night arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection to fraud. He will be charged Today in an Eldoret Court with Tax related Offences| @KRACorporate pic.twitter.com/G6Ia35Mv4P — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 28, 2019

In a separate incident, a police constable was also arrested on Thursday evening in connection with numerous reported robberies. According to the DCI detectives, Constable Collins Wanjala was collaborating with his accomplice who was a former Administration Police officer, Paul Kea Origi.

During their arrest, the detectives were able to recover handcuffs and tear gas canisters. #Police Constable Collins Wanjala was Yesterday evening arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives based in Central (Nairobi)in connection with various reported Robberies. His accomplice ex @APSKenya Paul Kea Origi was also nabbed while driving. Handcuffs and Tear gas canisters recovered. pic.twitter.com/Ucwhuo5Vpt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 28, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu