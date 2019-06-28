in NEWS

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama Arrested Over Fraud

Lamu West Member of Parliament (MP) Stanley Muthama has been arrested over fraud.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the legislator was arrested on Thursday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He was arrested by the DCI detectives in connection to fraud.

The DCI detectives further noted that Mr Muthama will be charged on Friday in an Eldoret Court with Tax related Offences.

In a separate incident, a police constable was also arrested on Thursday evening in connection with numerous reported robberies.

According to the DCI detectives, Constable Collins Wanjala was collaborating with his accomplice who was a former Administration Police officer, Paul Kea Origi.

During their arrest, the detectives were able to recover handcuffs and tear gas canisters.

Jael Keya

