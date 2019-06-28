Governor Stephen Sang Stripped Of Security Days After Dramatic Arrest

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been stripped of his security days after his dramatic arrest over the destruction of tea bushes at Kibwari tea estate in Nandi hills.

Speaking to a local media on Friday, Sang said all police officers attached to his office and home have been withdrawn.

Sang was charged with malicious destruction of property and incitement on June 11.

Kisumu High Court Magistrate beryl Omolo, however, released him on on a bond of Sh1 million or cash bail of Sh500,000.

His dramatic arrest came shortly after he surrendered and recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Kapsabet.

The police bundled him into a police vehicle and drove off to Kisumu as officers lobbed teargas to disperse irate supporters who had gathered at the station.

Sang, armed with a power saw, was caught on camera cutting down tea bushes planted on the land said to have been grabbed by individuals.

The governor said that he was acting on complaints from members of the public who decried that the four acres of land reserved for the establishment of public utilities had been grabbed.

Following the developments, Nandi Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa was recalled to police headquarters in Nairobi for allegedly failing to take action against the governor.

He has since been replaced by Mr Samuel ole Kine who had reportedly been redeployed from Trans Nzoia to the headquarters.

