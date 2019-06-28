DP Ruto Casually Attends His Daughter Stephanie’s Graduation

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto on Friday attended the graduation ceremony of their daughter Stephanie Jepchumba.

Ruto, attending the Strathmore University graduation ceremony, opted to seat among the other parents as opposed to seating at the high table.

The deputy president is seen sitting on a plastic chair among the other parents.

Ruto was casually dressed in blue jeans, a maroon t-shirt, and a blue leather jacket.

Sharing his excitement with Kenyans, DP Ruto exclaimed: “Congratulations to Stephanie Ruto on your graduation from Strathmore University with a degree in Law. Your dedication, hard work, self sacrifice and God’s grace has triumphed.

“As you join your peers in the legal profession, may you stand with the tenets of justice, fidelity, and impartiality,” he captioned.

His other daughter Charlene Ruto was among hundreds of students from Daystar University in Athi River who graduated with a communication degree.

Celebrating her on social media, Ruto mentioned: “Today I am a proud father, our daughter from Daystar University. She has made my wife Rachel and I proud. Parents should always strive to support their children in whatever way they can.”

