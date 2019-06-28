in NEWS

Ailing Governor Cyprian Awiti Admitted At A Nairobi Hospital

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti was on Thursday rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu after he fell ill during a public event.

The county chief had been away on medical leave and only returned two weeks ago.

“There is no cause for alarm and all residents will get relevant services from the county. There is no vacuum,” director of press service Juma Aluoch said as the governor ‘handed over’ his official duties to deputy Hamilton Orata.

Awiti, who has an eye problem was on Friday transferred to Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi for further treatment.

According to the Nation, medics say that he is in stable condition.

