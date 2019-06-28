Starehe MP Charles Jaguar To Spend 5 More Days In Custody

Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has been detained for five more days at Kileleleshwa Police Station.

According to the court, the bail ruling has been postponed until next week on Wednesday to allow detectives to complete their investigations.

Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko had on Thursday mentioned that he would issue a ruling on the bail application on Friday.

Appearing before the court, the Prosecution on Thursday sought to have Jaguar detained for 14 days over the alleged incitement.

According to the State lawyer Duncan Ondimu, if the respondent is released, there is a likelihood that the case will be interfered with.

“… it is important for the court to be aware that he’s a convict..he was sentenced on 21st this year on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving…if released in bail he might commit further crimes,” the advocate mentioned.

Jaguar was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) outside Parliament buildings.

The legislator was nabbed following his remarks on the deportation of foreigners. The remarks have elicited mixed reactions, with some terming them xenophobic.

