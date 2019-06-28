AFCON – Olunga Stars For Kenya Against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars

Kenya picked their first win of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a well worked 3-2 win over Tanzania at 30 June Stadium in Cairo Egypt on Thursday.

Simon Msuva shocked the Harambee Stars,scoring the opener with just six minutes played after tapping in a rebound from Mbwana Samatta shot.

Olunga responded for Kenya with the leveler in the 38th minute but Samatta restored Taifa Stars lead after just two minutes as Tanzania went into the breather 2-1 up.

On resumption Kenya upped the ante and were rewarded with the equalizer in the 62nd minute through Johanna Omollo who headed home a free-kick.

Olunga got his brace in the 80th minute with his trade mark left foot shot to seal all the three points.

Kenya next plays Senegal on Monday in their last Group C match and a draw will see them progress.

