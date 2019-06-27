Interior PS Kibicho Wants DP Ruto Investigated Over Harassment At JKIA

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has launched a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI over alleged harassment by Deputy President William Ruto about a month ago.

According to reports, the powerful PS, who is among leaders accused of plotting to eliminate the DP and consequently stop him from contesting 2022 presidential elections during a secret meeting held at La Mada hotel, was at the DCI on Tuesday night to be questioned on the incident but ended up being a complainant.

His co-accused, Cabinet Secretaries Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) honoured the summons on Monday and confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Transport CS James Macharia was also summoned but was not among the trio, who held a press briefing outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi. Macharia was in China.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, CS Munya said the assassination claims were baseless. He stated that despite honouring the summons, they were unable to record statements at the DCI since there was no written complaint besides the said phone call.

Kibicho recorded statements with the DCI over an alleged confrontation at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where he accused the DP of harassing him.

During the ugly confrontation in May, the two were among leaders who had turned up to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Head of State was returning from Rwanda after a one-day state visit.

The DP is said to have scolded the PS, accusing him of undermining his authority as a Deputy President.

According to reports, the DP demanded answers as to why Kibicho had ordered county commissioners to withdraw security at his functions.

Sources familiar with the incident say the DP warned Kibicho to stop meddling with his countrywide tours.

At one point, during the about 15 minutes lecture, the DP told the PS to “keep to his lane.”

A source, who sought anonymity intimated that the DP cited a Turkana tour, where county commissioners failed to show up. He accused Kibicho of being behind the absence.

“Everyone present including the service commanders were taken by surprise. Nobody uttered a word as the lecture by the visibly angry Ruto continued,” said the source.

After the details of the ugly incident hit the headlines, the two leaders down-played it.

The new revelations continue to raise political temperatures in the country after reports emerged that it was the President who ordered the DCI to investigate the four Cabinet Secretaries who are said to be the masterminds behind the secret meetings.

The DP has since declined to be grilled by an officer from the office DCI and insisted to meet the DCI boss George Kinoti.

According to reports, Head of Economic Crime Unit Michael Sang has been camping at the DP’s office since Monday but has not been able to see Dr Ruto.

A letter in question, alleged to have been written by one of President Kenyatta’s cabinet secretaries of the secret meeting held on May 14, is at the centre of investigations.

Police have now turned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to unravel the mystery behind the assassination plot.

The officers will be seeking the service of US-crime busters to determine the authenticity of the letter that many say is fake.

