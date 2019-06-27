Controversial Businessman Paul Kobia Released On Ksh100,000 Cash Bail

Controversial businessman Paul Kobia has been released on a Ksh100,000 cash bail.

Appearing before Magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyan, Kobia alongside 13 others were being accused of obtaining money by false pretense.

The judge argued that there was no reason for the police to detain the suspects as they continue with their investigations.

Read: Detectives Raid Controversial Businessman Paul Kobia’s Riverside Offices

The other 13 suspects were each released on a personal bond of Ksh100,000.

The controversial businessman was arrested on Wednesday alongside Simon Wanaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Mweu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko, and Joyce Wenani.

As well as Miriam Nyambura, Consolata Thirindi, James Masai, Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne Goes and Gabriel Ndururi Murage.

Read also: City Businessman Paul Kobia Suffers Blow As Barclays Bank Closes Accounts

According to the detectives, the 14 conned an Italiana Antonio Cianci, who is a director of a Dubai-based company that deals with buying and selling gold.

The suspects allegedly lured Mr Cianci to a house on Riverside Drive in Nairobi and showed him pieces of gold they claimed were genuine.

The house, where the alleged dubious deal occurred on October 7, 2018, is reported to be Mr Kobia’s residence.

The case will be heard on a later date.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu