Tanzania’s Navy Kenzo Welcome Baby Number Two (Photos)

Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo on Wednesday welcomed their second born child, Jamaika.

The Aika and Nahreel, shared the news with their Instagram fans.

“Jamaika is here God is good. Nashukuru kwa maombi yenu,” Aika wrote.

Nahreel on the hand shared the baby’s first picture which had fans falling in love with the fourth member of their family.

The Kamatia Chini crooners in 2017 welcomed their first born son, Gold.

The two have been together for a little over 10 years having met while studying in China.

Upon announcing the birth of Jamaika, celebrities sent in congratulatory messages.

They said:

“JAMAIKAAAA 😍,” commented Vanessa Mdee.

Her ex boyfriend, Juma Jux said, “Hongereni sana@aikanavykenzo @nahreel MUNGU ni Mwema rastaaaaa.”

