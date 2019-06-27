Revenge? Mike Sonko Storms Police Station In Alfred Mutua’s County, Demands Release Of Detainees

Drama ensued at Machakos Police Station on Thursday after Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko stormed the premises demanding the release of former Kibwezi Member of parliament Kalembe Ndile’s workers detained at the station.

The workers of Ndile-owned Macha Beech Hotel had been arrested for operating the business without a valid hygiene license.

Sonko reportedly arrived at the station with his Sonko rescue team and Mobile Clinic vehicles.

He was accompanied by Ndile, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and his Makueni counterpart Daniel Maanzo.

The leaders demanded the immediate release of the workers who had spent a night at the station.

The former legislator had been issued with a notice that the premises would be closed indefinitely.

“Under Food, Drugs and Chemicals Substances (Food Hygiene) regulations 2012 (LoK) Regulation 11(1), paragraph (a). Your food plant by reason of its situation, construction or disparage is in such a condition that any food in the premises may be exposed to contamination or deterioration or being dirty,” a letter by Machakos County Public Health Officer Isaac Matheka read in part.

Sonko proceeded to Mavoko where he dressed down Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua.

“Today we have come here to help poor people commonly known as Wanjiku, and if Kalembe spoke in bad faith, and this foolish and retarded governor felt he was wronged, he would have approached Kalembe instead of showing up in Nairobi, ” Sonko said.

He accused Mutua of mismanaging funds from public coffers.

“Our aim is to bring leadership to the grassroots level and in Nairobi, there’s a lot of money and we believe it is Wanjiku’s, unlike those governors whose work is to pump money into their wives and children’s companies,” he ranted.

The incident which has been termed a revenge mission by critics comes three days after Mutua condemned the state of Tom Mboya Statue under the Sonko administration.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, Mutua vowed to repair and maintain the statues of Kenya’s heroes in Nairobi, including those of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi, saying they have been neglected.

“I am disgusted by the shameful state of neglect and disrepair of the statues. I am actually affected by their state because I participated actively in the policy for their construction, with Ambassador Francis Muthaura, when I served as government spokesperson,” said Dr Mutua.

Following the attacks, Sonko deployed tankers on Wednesday to clean the statue.

Sonko’s team also worked on the dusty Dedan Kimathi statue.

