KOT Troll US Envoy McCarter For ‘Parading’ School Kids On Social Media After Visa Applications Were Denied

Kyle McCarter
Us Ambassador Kyle McCarter/courtesy

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has angered Kenyans online for sharing a photo online with school kids after their visa applications were denied.

Sharing with his followers, the ambassador noted: “In the visa line yesterday I met this fine young boy and girl. They are Kenya Chess Champions!

“Although a trip to the US was not possible this time I reminded them that They Are Champions & we are friends! This is the future of Kenya,” he captioned.

His caption, however, did not augur well with Kenyans who pointed out that McCarter should have aided them to acquire their visas as opposed to “parading” them online.

When bashed for having his Embassy deny innocent Kenyans visas to visit the US, the envoy was haste to note that the qualifications for the applications are constant and do not vary from a person to another.

Whereas some netizens applauded him for giving the children hope for the next time, others disagreed affirming that they needed the visas, not hope.

Here are some of the reactions:

Eventually, Amb McCarter responded to almost all questions raised and promised to have the embassy clarify on some application processes so as to avoid Kenyans experiencing visa rejections.

Written by Jael Keya

