KOT Troll US Envoy McCarter For ‘Parading’ School Kids On Social Media After Visa Applications Were Denied

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has angered Kenyans online for sharing a photo online with school kids after their visa applications were denied.

Sharing with his followers, the ambassador noted: “In the visa line yesterday I met this fine young boy and girl. They are Kenya Chess Champions!

“Although a trip to the US was not possible this time I reminded them that They Are Champions & we are friends! This is the future of Kenya,” he captioned.

In the visa line yesterday I met this fine young boy and girl. They are Kenya Chess Champions! Although a trip to the US was not possible this time I reminded them that They Are Champions & we are friends! This is the future of Kenya. #USAmarafiki pic.twitter.com/TxSjAVcUPF — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 26, 2019

His caption, however, did not augur well with Kenyans who pointed out that McCarter should have aided them to acquire their visas as opposed to “parading” them online.

When bashed for having his Embassy deny innocent Kenyans visas to visit the US, the envoy was haste to note that the qualifications for the applications are constant and do not vary from a person to another.

Applicants are eligible or not. Qualifications do not change. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 26, 2019

Whereas some netizens applauded him for giving the children hope for the next time, others disagreed affirming that they needed the visas, not hope.

At least you gave them hope and encouragement — Prince charles ,throne heir (@Princenzee) June 26, 2019

They are children. You don’t know the situation of their parents or guardians. We take all cases seriously. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 26, 2019

Here are some of the reactions:

Was the trip "not possible", or did you deny them a visa? Then you use them for social media clout? — Red (@RookieKE) June 27, 2019

Why were they denied visa that wud have facilitated them represent Kenya in the tourney? And why tell us that they were denied…case of rubbing it in!!! — joji poji (@jojeepoji) June 26, 2019

This has messed me, Like its one update I couldnt have lived without. Plus not sure if their parents would appreciate the pics of their kids ALL over the place. Maybe you shud hv sought their permission the way you wud in USA but of course its Africa and ALL rules can be broken. — #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) June 26, 2019

Wish in one of your crisscrossing of the city schools you pass by the slums where there's no uniform, no desks, no writing materials, lack of food back at home, kids have to sleep on the floor in a mad house, girls missing school cause of lack of pads. — kevin muteheli (@MuteheliKevin) June 26, 2019

No that is not the way it is. There are unique circumstances to most cases. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 26, 2019

Eventually, Amb McCarter responded to almost all questions raised and promised to have the embassy clarify on some application processes so as to avoid Kenyans experiencing visa rejections.

I agree with you. If we make it clearer how to be successful people will apply and be successful more often. — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 27, 2019

