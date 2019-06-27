Starehe MP Charles Jaguar To Spend Another Night In Custody Pending Bail Ruling

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua “Jaguar” is set to spend a second night in police cells pending his bail ruling tomorrow.

Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko ordered that the legislator be detained until Friday at Kamukunji police cells.

Appearing before the court, the Prosecution on Thursday sought to have Jaguar detained for 14 days over the alleged incitement.

According to the State lawyer Duncan Ondimu, if the respondent is released, there is a likelihood that the case will be interfered with.

“… it is important for the court to be aware that he’s a convict..he was sentenced on 21st this year on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving…if released in bail he might commit further crimes,” the advocate mentioned.

Jaguar was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) outside Parliament buildings.

The legislator was nabbed following his remarks on the deportation of foreigners. The remarks have elicited mixed reactions, with some terming them xenophobic.

On Tuesday, Jaguar was captured in a video telling foreigners trading in the market to vacate their business premises or be evicted forcefully.

“If they will not have gone back to their countries, as your MP, we will get into their shops and remove them and beat them then drag them to the airport,” he said.

The government has since distanced itself from the remarks, terming them inciteful and unfortunate.

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible,” read the statement from Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna.

