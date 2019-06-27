Grade 3 Pupils Without Birth Certificates To Miss September CBC Nationals Exams

Grade three pupils without birth certificates will not be able to register for grade three national exams to be held in September this year for the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), authorities have said.

According to Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), students will be required to have birth certificate age and ID cards (for those of age) in order to be allowed to register for the national exams.

Registration starts next week for the September 16-20 exams, which will be mandatory before learners can proceed to the next level.

According to a circular dated June 24 by KNEC CEO Mercy Karogo the enrollment should be concluded by August 30.

“Identification and enrollment of learners for Kenya Early Years Assessment (Keya) will be done online. All headteachers are urged to ensure that all Grade Three learners in their schools are identified and enrolled within the stipulated period,” reads the circular in part.

The pupils will be assessed in English, mathematics and integrated learning to determine their capability to apply the knowledge, skills, attitude and values.

“The ongoing education reforms call for a shift in the mode of instruction and assessment, with emphasis on the use of key inquiry questions for each topic,” she said.

The new curriculum entails two years of pre-primary education, three years of lower primary, three years of upper primary, three years of lower secondary, three years of senior secondary; and three years in tertiary education.

KNEC will also be administering the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) as from October 28 to October 31.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will start on November 4 and concluded on November 27.

