Eric Omondi’s AFCON Teaser With Diamond’s Girlfriend Tanasha Lights Up Internet – Video

Erick Omondi is arguably one of the most creative comedians Kenya boasts of.

His rib-breaking comics, mostly featuring trending topics, continue to make him relevant in the industry.

In the warm-up to tonight’s AFCON match between Tanzania and Kenya’s Harambee Stars, the funnyman, in a creative video released on Thursday, warned the rivals against scoring in today’s game.

In the video, that features WCB President Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend Tanasha Donna, the comedian, who has apparently kidnapped the Radio crooner, directs Diamond to warn Taifa Stars from scoring against Harambee Stars or risk losing his girlfriend.

“Diamond, Dangote! eti simba, ama ni simba ambaye amenyeshewa. If you ever want to see your woman again pigia Taifa Stars, pigia coach, pigia Samantha if they go karibu na lango la Harambee Stars, you will never see her,” Eric says angrily.

He goes ahead, in a thinly-veiled message, to warn Tanzanian Actor and comedian Idris Sultan, who apparently has an eye for old women, to start dating younger girls.

In response, Diamond replied: “😅😅 Sending my @wcb_wasafi GANG!!!!!”

The video left netizens led by Comedians YY and Eddie Butita in stitches.

Yesterday, Eric hit the showbiz headlines after flirting with Kenyan socialite-turned businesswoman Vera Sidika, daring Tanzanians to show what they got.

In a video shared online, Eric grabs a giggly Vera and tries to tuck in her blouse into her well-fitted pants.

“Tunaye Vera, Tanzania what do you have. We have a Queen, let me tuck her in. Kenya is the best country, we are the Capital country in East and Central Africa,” he captioned the clip.

Kenya faces Tanzania tonight at 11 pm as they both compete to qualify for the Round of 16 in this year’s AFCON.

In its Sunday Match, Kenya lost to Algeria 2-0 while their neighbours lost to Senegal on Monday.

