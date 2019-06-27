Eric Omondi Riles Up Tanzanians As He “Plays” With Vera Sidika’s Derriere (Video)

Comedian Eric Omondi on Wednesday dared Tanzanians to show what they’ve got ahead of Africa Cup of Nations match between Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars.
As for Kenya, the funny man said, we have in our corner the voluptuous Vera Sidika.
In a video shared online, Eric grabs a giggly Vera and tries to tuck in her blouse into her well fitted pants.
“Tunaye Vera, Tanzania what do you have. We have a Queen, let me tuck her in. Kenya is the best country, we are the Capital country in East and Central Africa,” he captioned the clip.
"Tunaye Vera, Tanzania what do you have. We have a Queen, let me tuck her in. Kenya is the best country, we are the Capital country in East and Central Africa," he captioned the clip.
Tanzanians on the other hand noted that tonight’s competition will not be about who has the biggest behind but who has skill and can score more goals.
They also paraded one of their own, Sanchi.
Kenya faces Tanzania tonight at 11 pm as they both compete to qualify for the Round of 16 in this year’s Afcon.
Kenya lost to Algeria 2-0 while their neighbours lost to Senegal.
