Embakasi West MP George Theuri Entangled In Ksh18 Million Swimming Pool Scandal

Embakasi West Member of Parliament (MP) George Theuri is a troubled man after he was accused of embezzling Ksh36.3 million CDF funds.

According to the Auditor General Edward Ouko, the 2015/2016 financial year report had some red flags on contracts for three construction projects including a Ksh18 million swimming pool.

The Auditor General added that the contracts were awarded through a restricted tendering process which raised eyebrows among the region’s leaders.

The projects included: the Umoja 1 Primary School swimming pool which was valued at Ksh18.8 million, three classrooms at Supa Loaf Primary School worth Ksh8million and driving classes for Embakasi youth at Top Gear Driving School valued at Ksh9.5 million.

Mr Ouko in his report noted that the constituency failed to present all the documents to support why there was a restricted tendering process for the projects.

According to the Umoja 1 Primary School’s administration, the pool was built at the institution after striking a deal with the then CDF office.

In the deal, the school agreed to give out a piece of their land for the pool and then pupils would be allowed to swim for free.

Members of the public would have to incur some cost for them to enjoy the facility, and consequently, the CDF office and the school sharing the income generated to enhance social corporate responsibility.

An official from the school has since divulged that since 2017 when the project began, the CDF office has shortchanged them and no payment has been effected.

Additionally, the students from the school have to pay Ksh100 for them to swim which is contrary to the initial plan.

Furthermore, the MP is being scrutinized for allegedly fleecing funds used to construct the Driving School which is claimed to be managed by his brother-in-law. However, the school is not being run as was initially promised by the MP, as the students are required to pay Ksh20,000 shillings.

Members of a lobby group led by Bradley Ouna have drafted a letter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) asking the agency to carry out an investigation over the millions used to construct the constituency’s projects.

He further noted that the Ksh18 million figure for the swimming pool was an exaggerated amount.

“We decided to write to EACC because as a community and residents of Embakasi West, we feel Ksh18 million for a swimming pool was exaggerated a lot,” he noted.

However, the legislator is not new to controversy. In March, DCI detectives impounded a car belonging to his wife Cynthia Gitonga.

In a tweet, DCI said one of the cars belonged to Ms Gitonga and the other John Mwangi.

The vehicles were declared semi-trailers hence evaded duty through an organized scheme that claims they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa, the DCI noted.

