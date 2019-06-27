DPP Haji Petitions JSC To Remove DCJ Philomena Mwilu

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has filed a petition for the removal of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu.

In what is a clear push for the ouster of the DCJ Mwilu, Haji states that he has established sufficient grounds to facilitate her removal.

In an 18-page petition, DPP stated gross misconduct, misbehavior and the breach of the Judiciary code of conduct.

Additionally, Haji has highlighted 49 suspicious financial transactions running into millions that have raised eyebrows among senior officials at the Kenya Revenue Authority, who called for the investigations.

Haji noted: ““The Judicial Service Commission be pleased to find that there are sufficient and overwhelming grounds for recommending to His Excellency the President that a Tribunal be appointed to inquire into these events and particularly to find reason for the removal of the Respondent from office, station and position of the Deputy Chief Justice.”

The petitions details how Mwilu on October 28, 2014, obtained cash amounting to Ksh.3 million from the Supreme Court parking lot.

In the afternoon of the same day, an additional Ksh.7 million in cash was delivered to her office at the Supreme Court.

Two months ago, Mwilu survived prosecution over the allegations after a five-judge bench faulted the conduct of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stating he obtained evidence against her illegally.

