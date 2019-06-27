CS Kiunjuri Distances Self From ‘La Mada’ Meetings, Claims He Never Attended

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has distanced himself from the controversial ‘La Mada’ meetings which were claimed to have been plotting the assassination of DP Ruto.

Speaking in Kwale on Wednesday, Kiunjuri mentioned that he has never been in attendance to any of those alleged meetings.

“…Mtaendelea kuskia mengi, mengi lakini mimi nataka kukaa chini ya maji. (“You will continue to hear a lot, but I want to step aside from it,)” the CS stated.

He went ahead to assert his allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“Those of us who were employed were given work by the government of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto… and that is the work we’re continuing to deliver on,” Kiunjuri noted.

His utterances come amidst allegations by DP Ruto that four CSs: Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport), held a meeting at Hotel La Mada on Thika road to plot his assassination.

However, the Peter Munya led team dismissed the allegations asserting that their meetings were geared towards the development of Mt Kenya Region.

Munya further said that among the agenda on their meeting was also claims by the region’s leaders that Cabinet Secretaries from the area are inaccessible.

CS Kiunjuri who also hails from the region was not invited to the gatherings.

Munya exclaimed: “He (Kiunjuri) wasn’t at the meeting…maybe he is accessible, I don’t know. There were complaints about certain issues about agriculture but many of them relating to me about cooperatives. I didn’t have any specific issue about agriculture relating to him.”

