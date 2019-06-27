City Hall To Scrap Khoja Bus Terminus In A Bid To Decongest CBD

Popular Khoja terminus is set to be scrapped in a renewed effort by the Nairobi County Government to decongest the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

The stage will be moved to the land beneath the Globe Cinema overpass.

Announcing the strategy on Wednesday, Roads and Transport chief officer Frederick Karanja said the plan will be implemented after thorough consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“We are planning to get rid of the Khoja/Old Nation terminus and move all matatus to the empty land beneath the Globe roundabout overpass, which has been acting as a holding ground for the buses,” Mr Karanja said.

The statement followed concerns by Members of County Assembly of the executive’s plan to manage congestion in the CBD.

Transport Committee Chairman James Mwangi had asked the executive to come out clear on whether it was planning to have more roads revamped just like Luthuli Avenue, which is now a one-way route.

City Hall in collaboration with UN-Habitat had embarked on the city transformation, with Luthuli Avenue being the first phase of the project. Six other roads are set to be rehabilitated.

A pedestrian way will be fully implemented with vehicles plying the route leaving the town centre through River Road.

During the address, Karanja maintained that the county will not allow matatus on Luthuli Avenue as plans of creating more walking ways within the CBD.

“We want to ensure matatus move out of the CBD with time and make good use of the termini outside,” he said.

Further, Karanja called upon the MCAs to begin talks with the Kenya Railways Authority for purposes of acquiring a piece of land at Ngara that can be turned to a bus terminus.

“Kenya Railways has a free land in Ngara and you could help us acquire it by engaging the agency management so that we can set up a bus terminus,” Mr Karanja said.

Governor Mike Sonko-led county has faced several hurdles in its decongestion of the city plan.

Last year December, a plan to block matatus from the CBD resulted in a crisis prompting the Governor to call off the plans.

Lifting the ban, Sonko said he’ll need to engage relevant transport stakeholders on the best way to successfully implement the ban.

However, City Hall recently partnered with police to enforce a ban that requires the riders to operate outside the CBD.

The operators have no station near the CBD but are only allowed to pass through designated areas.

