‘Calabar’ Set For Afcon Debut As Injury Hits Harambee Stars Camp Again

Kenya will face neighbors Tanzania in their second Group C match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at 30 June Stadium, Cairo on Thursday.

Having lost their opener 2-0 to fancied Algeria on Sunday, the Harambee Stars will be gunning to get back on track with a win against the Taifa Stars, who were also beaten by a similar margin by Senegal in their first match.

Stars’ manager Sebastien Migné is expected to ring changes in his starting line-up in a bid to better the last performance which was largely low key especially in the first half.

He has also been forced to alter his defense for the second time due to injury.

Zesco United defender David “Calabar” Owino will slot in for Gor Mahia right back Philemon Otieno, who picked an ankle injury and is out of today’s fixture.

The team already lost dependable defender Joash Onyango to injury.

Eric “Marcelo” Ouma will replace Eric Johanna while Johanna Omollo, whose second half introduction against Algeria brought life into the Kenyan game will start ahead of Dennis Odhiambo is the middle of the pack.

Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, skipper Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Francis Kahata, Ayub Timbe and Joseph Okumu will keep their slots from the previous line up.

Kenya XI vs Tanzania

Patrick Matasi (GK)

David Owino, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Eric Ouma, Michael Olunga

