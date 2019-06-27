Anita Nderu Tells How She Landed Hits Not Homework Gig Despite Being A Judge During Talent Search

Former Capital FM presenter Anita Nderu has told why she, despite being on the panel of judges picking a new Hits Not Homework host, was picked to co-host the show.

In a candid interview with True Love Magazine, the former radio host said that she was handpicked by her bosses and had no control over the issue.

“I was at the gym when I was called into a meeting at the office. I had no idea what it was about. The communication I was given was that I had been moved from the News department effective the end of that week and appointed as a co-host on ‘Hits not Homework’,” Ms Nderu said.

She further noted that she was a judge in only one stage of the competition. She also intimated that she had not signed up for the evening gig.

“The same way any employee of any organization can be informed by their boss that their department has been changed is what happened to me,” she explained.

After getting the gig alongside Tracy Wanjiru and DJ Jo Kisila, the social media influencer for a while suffered depression and at some point thought about taking her life.

“The people who caused all this, still sleep soundly at night, I don’t get how but they do. To each their demons right? Above all even the one night I cried so much I contemplated killing myself, guys I wanted to blow my brains out, I remember only @dunn_can thought I wasn’t okay that night when he saw me. I asked myself, are they worth it? No,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fast forward to May 3, Nderu quit her job for “new challenges.”

“It is not that I did not love the organisation or I did not want to be there anymore, but I think I have given my best and I want new challenges,” she said.

