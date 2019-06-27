Alcoholism A Threat To President Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda – NACADA

Alcoholism is one of the biggest threat towards realising President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda, the National Authority for Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) has said.

Reports by the Kenya News Agency (KNA) indicate that Nacada identified alcohol as the most abused drug in the country affecting thousands of youths. The youths entail the biggest population in the country.

The report by Nacada found out that children at the age of four were already exposed to alcohol, making it hard to fight it’s use.

The Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick Ole Ntutu attributed the exposure and abuse to ready availability of alcohol and poor enforcement of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (2010).

“Achieving the big four agenda requires a youthful and healthy population which is now threatened by alcoholism,” said Ntutu.

The CAS said the menace affected primary and secondary school children, where the study placed alcohol consumption at its highest.

The high consumption among the underage youths was attributed to proximity of bars and alcohol dens to the institutions, which Ntutu termed as ‘alcohol dens’.

President Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda entails manufacturing, universal healthcare coverage, affordable housing and food security.

Ole Ntutu called for collaboration between the national and county governments to enforce alcohol control regulation

