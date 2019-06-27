End Of Era For Abbas Gullet As Red Cross Announces His Exit 

Kenya Red Cross has on Thursday afternoon announced the exit of the long-serving Secretary General Abbas Gullet.

Dr Gullet is set to exit Red Cross at the end of his contract on 31 December 2019.

He will consequently be succeeded by Dr Asha Mohammed who has been serving as the Deputy Secretary General in Charge of programs and the global fund effective January 1, 2020.

Addressing the Red Cross staff, KRCS Governor Dr Mohamud Said applauded Mr Gullet’s commitment to serving the nation as well as steered the organization forward.

He exclaimed: “Abbas has always believed in leading from the front not just when we are managing a disaster but even in where the organization needed to go, and we are grateful for his service.

“He leaves the organization stronger than he found it,” Dr Mohamud stated.

According to him Mr Gullet took over the organization in 2001 when it was in debt of Ksh35 million but will hand over when the debt is Ksh10 million.

Dr Gullet went ahead to than the entire team for their support and dedication towards the course of the organization.

“I joined the Red Cross family in 1973, I have worked for the past 45 years, this will always be my family and you can count on me to show up when you need me as I will remain a volunteer,” he asserted.

His successor, Dr. Asha Mohammed, has previously worked as Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Regional Delegation for Southern Africa Region in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“It is a great honor to have been selected to take over the role of Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross. I have been privileged to have worked closely with Dr. Abbas Gullet and shared in the vision he had for the organization and one we have worked with,” she stated.

